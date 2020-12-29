McCARTHY (Brown), Viola



86, of Dayton, died Saturday, December 26, 2020. She is



survived by her husband of 54 years, Joseph "Bob," daughter



Diane and son-in-law Gene Thomas. Also survived by several sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceding her in death are her parents Frank Brown & Goldie (Brown) Shiverdecker; sisters, Catherine Schneider, Dorothy Boomershine, Garnett Snell; brothers, Clarence Brown & Bobby Brown, and a most loved mother-in-law,



Cecile McCarthy. Viola was a 1952 graduate of West Alexandria High School. She moved to Dayton and was employed at the McCall Corp., Good Samaritan Hospital in administration and Dayton Catholic Elementary School. She was also a volunteer for many years at Our Lady of Mercy Elementary. She converted to the Catholic faith in 1978 at Our Lady of Mercy parish. Viola was an amazing, loving mother and wife, and strong woman of faith. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m.



Thursday, Dec. 31, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd St., Dayton. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. The family will receive friends Thursday at 9:00 a.m., at church, prior to the mass. Per Viola's requests, contributions can be made to the American Heart Assn., the American Cancer Society, or the American Diabetes Assn. Arrangements entrusted to the



Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia. To send a



