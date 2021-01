MCCARTHY, Elizabeth Leigh "Betsy"



Age 74 of Englewood, Ohio, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021. She was a retired RN Case Manager, at the Area Agency on Aging. She was a member of Precious Blood Catholic Church. Betsy was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Laureate Gamma Zeta. She is preceded in death by her husband John D. McCarthy in 2006. Survived by stepdaughter Susan L. Coburn, stepson John S. McCarthy, ½ sister Rita Neal, ½ brother



Stephen Glover, and Goddaughter Jennifer Clark. A private graveside service will be held at the Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute, IN, at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home in Dayton, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.