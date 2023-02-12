McCARTHY,



Colleen Loretto



Age 66 passed away peacefully on February 4, 2023.



Colleen was born on September 25, 1956, in Milford, Delaware, to Daniel and Patricia McCarthy.



She graduated from Centerville High School and Wright State University. Colleen made beautiful friendships in every walk of life. Her employment included retail sales, teaching children and providing administrative assistance.



Butterflies and angels signified hope and helpfulness to Colleen through her struggles with chronic illness, and we hold dear all of her caregivers and friends.



Colleen is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Jane Kennedy McCarthy, and her grandparents, George and Loretta Kennedy, and Daniel and Loretto McCarthy.



Colleen leaves behind her father, Daniel J. McCarthy Jr., and her siblings, Kathy (Joe) Hansen, Mary Ellen McCarthy, Peggy (Dave) Brooker, Dan (Martha) McCarthy III, Trish (Tom Rubens) McCarthy, and her nieces and nephews.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul, stvincentdayton.org, and Ohio Hospice of Dayton, HospiceofDayton.org.



A Life Celebration will be held at a later date in Taneytown, Maryland. Friends, remember to celebrate life each day.



Funeral arrangements by Neptune Society.

