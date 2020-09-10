McCARTER, Charles Boyd Charles Boyd McCarter, 78, of Springfield, passed away September 5, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born May 9, 1942, in Bluff City, Tennessee, the son of Arthur Lee and Addie (Cross) McCarter. Mr. McCarter was retired from Buckeye Logistics. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 20 years, Lula (Wade) McCarter; one daughter, Sherriee (Gary) Brouillette, Florida; one son, Charles Lee McCarter, Florida; stepdaughter, Victoria Weiss; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ellen Anderson, Florida and Claudette (Lee) Morgan, Springfield; and many friends and family in Tennessee, Florida, and Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Jo and one brother, Don. Private services will be held for the family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

