McCamey, Charles Duane



Charles Duane McCamey, 91, passed away at Traditions of Deerfield, in Loveland, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. He was born in North Baltimore, Ohio on March 9, 1932, the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Rader) McCamey. On June 24, 1956 he married Jill Suzanne Umbs with whom he had 57 years of marriage. Jill preceded him in death on August 4, 2013.



Survivors include his daughters, Kathleen (Jason) Abbott, of McComb, and Colleen (Paul) Woodbury, of Cincinnati. His grandchildren, Jordan (Jessica Kirsner), of Columbus, Devonie (Kurt) Oleson, of Denver, CO, Kendell (Bailey) DeBlasis, Columbus, Ian McCamey, Columbus, and Lauren Woodbury, of Columbus. Great grandchildren, Camille DeBlasis, of Columbus, and Vivienne Oleson, of Denver, CO. Charley was an uncle to many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, a son, Chris McCamey, brothers, Richard, John, Elmer and James McCamey, and sisters, Ferne Jimison and Helen Engard.



Charley was an avid tennis and golf player through his 80's and enjoyed watching sports, particularly baseball, football, tennis, and golf. He traveled with family on many vacations and was a member of the Southwest Ohio MG car club and enjoyed time with his 1975 MGB. Charley attended Kirkmont Presbyterian Church, Beavercreek, and was a resident in Beavercreek for 40 years after his military career. Charley was a graduate of the Findlay High School in 1950. He attended Bowling Green State University, and transferred to the Ohio State University, and North Carolina State College/Air Force Institute of Technology where he received his bachelors degree in electrical engineering. Charley served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952-1972 retiring as a Major. He was commissioned as a USAF 2nd Lieutenant in March of 1955 with a navigator rating. In 1955-1959, he was assigned to Donaldson AFB in Greenville, SC to fly C-124 aircraft missions to Germany, the Middle East, Greenland, and South America. His next assignment was Plattsburgh AFB, NY in the ATLAS F (ballistic missile program) as a field engineer from 1961-1963, After that assignment, he returned to flying duty at Warner Robbins Air Force Base, Georgia where he flew C-124 aircraft missions to deliver special weapons to Europe and the far East from 1963-1964. From 1964-1967, his next assignment led him to the 36th Aerospace Rescue & Recovery Squadron in Tachikawa Air Force Base, Japan where he served as squadron navigator on HC 54 and HC-130 aircraft. In addition to normal rescue missions, he flew numerous missions to Southeast Asia supporting the Vietnam War. He was also involved with missions to Australia supporting the Apollo and Gemini space programs. Charley was next assigned to Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico as a flight test navigator on classified Remote Piloted Vehicles (RPV) flying in a DC-130 aircraft. In 1970, the RPV group transferred to the 6514th Test Squadron at Edwards Airforce Base, California where he continued as a navigator/test flight engineer and served as the Engineering Branch Chief. In his final year of active duty 1972-1973, he was with the 16th Special Operations Squadron in Ubon, Thailand where he flew as a fire control officer in the AC-130A (Gunship) supporting combat missions in the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Air Force Distinguished Flying Cross and obtained the Master's Navigator rating with 7140 accumulated flying hours of which 550 were combat hours. Upon completing that assignment in August 1973 he retired from the United States Air Force and began his civilian career. Charley worked in avionics engineering at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Dayton supporting numerous SPOs (Special Program Office) including A-10, F1-15, and C-10 aircrafts and RPV office until his retirement in 1994.



Visitation will be held at the COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 10-12 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, at the funeral home at 12:00 pm with Pastor Ruth Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow at McComb Union Cemetery where members of the Hancock County Memorial Squad will accord military honors. Memorial contributions may be directed towards Honor Flight Dayton, 200 Canary Court, Enon, Ohio 45323. Online condolences may be expressed at www.coldrencrates.com.



