McCall, Nona

Nona McCall, age 94, of Kettering, passed away on May 21, 2023. She was born on April 14, 1929 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles; eldest son, Terry; mother, Jenny Brooks and her step-father, Sherman.

Nona is survived by her three sons, Michael (Tanya), Gary and Ronald (Becky); nine grandchildren, Brian, Criag, Terry, Marie, Keith, Tiffany, Tammy, Amber and Ashley; and seven great-grandchildren, Troy, Reagan, Rachel, Micah, Macy, Elliot and Lilly. She had many caring friends and relatives.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Kettering. Nona enjoyed sewing, nature, birds and sunshine. Nona will be missed by family, friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm with a funeral service to follow at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek). Nona will be laid to rest at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia.

