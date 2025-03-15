McCaghren, Deanna

McCaghren (Carmack), Deanna Celeste



Age 81 passed away on March 5, 2025, after a battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert Carmack and Jean Pace Carmack and siblings Denise Carmack and Robert (Bobby) Carmack. She is survived by her loving husband of over 55 years Felix McCaghren, sons Jeffrey Scott and Chad (Michelle) McCaghren, grandsons Andrew (Heather) McCaghren and Matthew McCaghren, sisters Peggy Darbyshire, Linda Flickinger, Teresa Carmack and loving nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held to honor Deanna's life.



