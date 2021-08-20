McBEE, Gwen



Gwen McBee, age 64 of Liberty Township, passed away at UC Gwen McBee, age 64 of Liberty Township, passed away at UC Medical Center on Monday,



August 16, 2021. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on April 8, 1957, to Beverly and Joyce (King) Babb. On May 3, 1975, in Hamilton, she married Gary McBee.



Gwen is survived by her husband, Gary McBee; four children, Amanda (David) Kincaid, Brent (Jessica) McBee, Ryan (Bailey Van Ginkel) McBee, and Keith McBee (Mary Groop); her mother, Joyce Babb; seven grandchildren, Kaylee, Brody, Burton, Emmanuel, Joshua, Adler, and Liam; a granddaughter on the way, Gemma



Gwendolyn McBee; four siblings, Davis (Sherry) Babb, Brenda (Alex) Latanza, Darlene (Tommy) Oaks, and Jeff (Sherry) Babb; and numerous other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday,



August 23, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Keith Risner, of Edgewood Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

