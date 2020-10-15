X

McAVOY, Patrick

McAVOY, Patrick Michael Patrick Michael McAvoy, (73), beloved husband of Cheryl (Buchner) McAvoy and formerly of Brookville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home in Venice, Florida, Friday, October 9, 2020. Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home in Venice, Florida. Online condolences can be made at www.farleyfuneralhome.com

