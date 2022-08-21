McALPINE, Katherine

McALPINE



(Nee Kaloyanides),



Katherine "Kathy"



Katherine McAlpine of Centerville, OH, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was the most loving wife, mother, yiayia, sister, aunt, and friend. Kathy was born in Middletown, OH, on June 20, 1952. She was the eldest daughter of 1st generation Greek Americans, Alexander and Sue Kaloyanides. Her considerate spirit was contagious and became the central point of her family. Her many contributions to the community included being one of the original creators of Dayton TWIG's cookbook Simply Sensational, associate board of the Dayton Art Institute, multiple PTOs, Philoptochos, Daugters of Penelope, and as the chair of the pastry booth at the Greek Festival for the past 15 years. Kathy was blessed with a large circle of friends and family. She was the magnet that brought everyone together and the sturdy rock we all tied our ropes around. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jay, her four sons, Scott (Karey), Chris (Beth), Greg (Erin), and Matt (Laura), her amazing 11 grandchildren and her younger sisters, Connie (John) Moxley and Charrie (Nick) Regopoulos. She will also be missed by her large extended family: Uncle Denny (Suzanne) Mardas, Aunt Eva Kaloyanides George, as well as multiple nieces, nephews, godchildren, in-laws, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, Alexander and Sue Kaloyanides. She left an impression on everyone she met, and she continues to live on through all of us. The family welcomes all to join them to celebrate Kathy's life. Her viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 23 at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. The funeral will be on Wednesday, August 24 at 10:00 am at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmont Park North. In leu of flowers, Donations can be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Dayton's Legacy Fund. Condolences may be sent to



