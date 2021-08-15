MAZZUCCO (Baker),



Loretta Kay



With broken hearts, we announce the sudden passing of our beloved Loretta Kay Baker Mazzucco on July 24, 2021, in Punta Gorda, Florida. She was born February 20, 1957, in East Troy, Wisconsin, and eventually moved with the family to Medina, Ohio, where she graduated from high school in 1975. She proudly served with honor in the U.S. Army and retired from her career at Speedway LLC



after 33 years. Loretta and her devoted husband of 34 years, Frank Mazzucco, raised their family in Springfield, Ohio.



Loretta is survived by her husband; her mother Rachel Baker of Medina; her children Stephanie Reinhart (Keegan), Heidi (Adam Insley), and Joseph Mazzucco (Beth); six precious grandchildren (Olivia Profitt, Vincent Mazzucco, Everett Reinhart, Jack Mazzucco, Charlotte Rose Reinhart, Nolan



Matthew Insley); siblings Katherine, Stephen (Deanna), David, and Robert (Kerri); and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Rev. Jerald W. Baker, mother-in-law Gloria Mazzucco, and father-in-law John Mazzucco.



Loretta will be remembered for her unmatched zest for life and the countless celebrations she created and hosted. She



filled every room with her beautiful smile and contagious laughter, taking special delight in spending time with and



creating adventures for her grandchildren. An avid reader, an artistic and talented potter, an amazing cook, she loved all of God's natural wonders.



The family suggests memorial contributions in Loretta's memory to the American Diabetes Association.



A celebration of Loretta's life will be scheduled at a later date.

