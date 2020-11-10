MAYS, Maxine



Maxine Doris Hazelwood Mays, 95, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on October 31, 2020.



She is preceded in death by her husband Thomas H. Mays, Jr., son Ronald Mays, father



William Hazelwood, mother



Viola Montgomery Hazelwood, stepmother Mattie Barton



Hazelwood, brothers Charles Hazelwood and Leonard



Barton, and sister Geraldine Stevens, brothers-in-law Lawson Mays and Guthrie Stevens, sisters-in-law Susan Beal, Earlene Mays, Lyra Howard, and Laurabelle Barton.



She is survived by son Thomas H. Mays III, Bonnie Sue Cropper, and Constance Harris. Special niece (daughter) Mattie Howard and bonus daughter Estelle Fritz. Honorary daughter Karen Lenhart, bonus sons Michael Beal and Barry Stiles, Sr. 7 grandchildren Terrell (Valerie) Pollard, Josef (Gwendolyn) Pollard, Jonathan (Lori) Mays, Bernadette (Anthony) Long, LaShawn (Otha) Baker, Angela Mays, and Shelley Harris, 25 great-grandchildren, and 27 great-great-grandchildren. Prayer



partner and best friend Reverend Maple McDaniel. A host of nephews, nieces, extended family, close neighbors, church members, and friends.



Public memorial from 11am to 12pm Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Believers Christian Fellowship Church, 3010 McCall Street. Dayton, Ohio 45417. Private funeral services



immediately following. Masks are required.



Arrangements by H.H. Roberts.

