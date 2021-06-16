MAYS, Emma

MAYS



(Bryant-Alexander),



Emma Lee



Born to Pearl and Lonnie Bryant, she made her journey home June 9, 2021. Emma served as a musician and songstress for the McKinley United Methodist Church for over 50 years. A member of the United Gospel Chorus. Retired caseworker for Montgomery County Children's Services; graduate of Dunbar High school, attended Sinclair College; a 45+ year member of the Order of Eastern Star. She leaves 6 children: Vernon M Alexander, Vivia D Alexander, Sondra Alexander (Byron) Banks, Philmore "Pete" Alexander III, Clarence D Mays Jr., Deidre (Mike) Harris; Bonus children; 24 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren. Siblings: Lonnie (Sharon) Bryant, Carlton (Brenda) Bryant, Kevin (Aleisha) Bryant, Valerie Bryant. Alyce Harris. Preceded in death by her devoted husband Clarence D. Mays, Sr.; grandson Sean A. Mays and her former husband Philmore Alexander, Jr. Funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Friday, June 18, at McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St. Visitation 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment Dayton National Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com