MAYS, Ella Nicole



Age 39, of Springfield, OH, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Dayton, Ohio. Daughter of Clifford Mays and Victoria Macklin (Bradley).



Vistation will be Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Kinley Funeral Home from 11am-noon at 1307 E. High Street, with



repass service from 12:30-3pm at 705 Montgomery Ave.