MAYS, Clyde William



Clyde William Mays, age 76, of Hamilton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Willie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 23, 1945, to Clyde B. and Hazel (nee



Retherford) Mays. Willie graduated from Taft High School Class of 1963. On June 18, 1965, he married Wanda Faye Grant, who preceded him in death on March 17, 2015.



Willie retired in 2007 from DBS Steel and was an Union sheet metal worker. Willie was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing softball in his younger years and enjoyed vacationing at Myrtle Beach with friends and family. He was a member of the AMVETS 1983 and Eagles 3986 and 426. Willie is survived by his daughters, Angela (CJ) Clemons and Jenny (Mike) Robbins; his pride and joy - his grandchildren, Courtney, Adam, Brooke and Casey; his siblings, Mike (Debbie) Mays, Donna (Butch) Varner, Paula (the late Greg) Sams, Pam (Mark) Philpot and Mark (Frieda) Mays; his special friend, Patsy Long; and many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Willie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 49 years, Wanda Mays; and his sister, Janet (Bub) Varner. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society, in honor of his wife, Wanda. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

