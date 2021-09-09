MAYO, Joyce

MAYO (Heflin),



Joyce Eileen



Born June 29, 1949, in Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was a graduate of the Dunbar High School Class of 1967. She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Reid and step-father Floyd Reid;



father, William Heflin; brothers, Williams, Stuart, and Marc Heflin. Left to cherish precious memories are her daughters, Sherita (Lamont) Sneed, Yolanda (Arthur) Lawson, Melinda Mayo and son, Anthony Mayo;



sisters, Cheryl Heflin and Deborah (Reid) Haithcock; 8 grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Homegoing services will be held at 11 am, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Christ Temple Apostolic Church, 3241 Denlinger Road. District Elder Scott Logan Eulogist. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Interment: Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

