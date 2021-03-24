X

MAYNARD, Mary

MAYNARD, Mary Ruth

Mary Ruth Maynard, 77, of Springfield, passed away March 21, 2021, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born December 6, 1943, on

Hazel Mountain in Dickinson County, Virginia, one of 11

children to the late Carter and Frances I. (Woods) Powers. While growing up, Mary Ruth worked out in the fields and the coal mine. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Jack A. Maynard; children, Melvin D. McCureay of South Charleston, Bobby J. McCureay, Melissa F. (Mark) Roberts, and Angela Penwell, all of Springfield; grandchildren, Noe (Ashley) Vela, Jr., Amanda (Coty Mounts) Roberts, Amber (JD) Pence, Christopher McCureay, Shane (Crystal) Penwell, Brad (Heather) Penwell, and Justin (Amy Beth) Penwell; siblings, Georgia Kelly, Maynard Powers,

Brenda Nuckles, and Shelby Rector; brothers-in-law, Rob

(Janet) Maynard, Jim Maynard, and sister-in-law, Mona

Bowman; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughters, Shelia Renee McCureay and Denesia Dawn Vela Barbecho; granddaughter, Isidra Marie Vela; great-grandson, Cameron Vela-Pennington; siblings, Naomi Newman, Edna May, Wilma Hoskins, Goldie Stapleton, Jerry Powers, and Richard Powers; sisters-in-law, Betty Grant and Joyce Snodgrass; and brothers-in-law, Charles E. Maynard and Frank M. Maynard. Mary Ruth was a breast cancer survivor. She loved to sing country and bluegrass while playing the guitar. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm

Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1-2 pm. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

