journal-news logo
X

MAYNARD, Leona

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MAYNARD,

Leona Elizabeth

Leona Elizabeth (Beegle) (Hockett) Maynard, 87, of Lakeview, Ohio, passed away following a brief illness on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born November 15th, 1934, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Dolly Beegle.

Leona was a secretary at Tecumseh Local School and retired after 20 years. She loved to read and enjoyed time spent at her home on Indian Lake. She will always be remembered as a hard worker. Leona is survived by her children: Steven Hockett (Debbie), Gwen Robinson, Michael Hockett and Sherry Brammer; three stepchildren: Ronnie Maynard (Julie), Linda Downie (Mike) and Curt Maynard (Lisa); 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Rayburn J. Hockett in 1974 and second husband, Billy Maynard in 2009; granddaughter, Virginia Fabian and great-granddaughter, Kara Fabian and 4 siblings. A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 7th at 4:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to American Heart Association or charity of choice. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
GREEN, Eugene
2
MASTBAUM, Steven
3
DAVIS, Beverly
4
BLAIN, Melody
5
COX, Richard
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top