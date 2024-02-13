Mayer, Jaye Christopher



Age 42, passed away on Saturday, February 10, 2024 in the ICU, at Kettering Health Hamilton where he received care for 26 days. Born 9/26/1981 in Hamilton, his parents James and Marian (Keck) Mayer of Hamilton. Jaye was a 2000 graduate of Badin High School where is played Soccer and Baseball. He was an outstanding pitcher for many traveling baseball teams in Cincinnati, Cincinnati Hurricanes, MorganRoth and the famous Mudcats! He was an avid fisherman where he traveled with his father and friends to the great Northern regions of Canada and deep-sea fishing in the South. Jaye was a fantasy sports aficionado, where he could quote the stats of almost every player in the NFL. Jaye created a small grass-cutting business that he ran for over 8 years. Jaye was currently employed full time at Community Health Alliance and where he was a Behavioral Health Specialist at Transitional Living (TLC). He excelled in leading group therapy and helping others in their behavioral management and treatment. His clients loved his tender loving care and he loved his job and his supervisor Lisa Roberts where she said he will be deeply missed. He survived by his parents. His girlfriend Jennifer McCracken and her sons Alex and Alan of Hamilton. His sister Julie and husband, Kyle Ackerman, his nephew, Richard Ackerman and his niece, Anna James Ackerman from Seminole, Florida. His 104 year old grandmother Vera Keck of Hamilton. Aunts and uncles William and Barbara Keck of Hamilton, Ohio, Timothy and Linda McGrath of Eldersburg, Maryland and Harold and JoAnn Roesch of Cary, North Carolina. A beloved friend Matthew Smith, was more like a brother. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 16, 2024 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington Street, Hamilton, Ohio, 45011 with Father Jim Elsbernd officiating. Burial will following in St. Stephen Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at Berd's Restaurant, 500 Wessel Dr., Fairfield will be held Friday, February 16, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The family would like to thank the ICU team at Kettering Health Hamilton for their dedication to make all of us very comfortable. In lieu of flowers please donate to Community Health Alliance communityhealthalliance.com or 1020 Symmes Rd. Fairfield, OH 45014. Online condolences are available at weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com