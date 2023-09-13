May, Virginia



Virginia Mary May, age 92 of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023 at River Oaks Alzheimer's Special Care Center. She was born February 5, 1931 in Newport, Ohio, the daughter of the late Emanuel and Ella Groff. Virginia was a prime example of a caring and kindhearted wife and mother. She not only enjoyed her family, she also enjoyed making crafts, following the Bengals and the Reds, and going on fishing trips with her husband. She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, William F. May; daughter, Barb Brandenburg; siblings, Paul Groff, Val Groff, Mary Barga, Francis Groff, Lloyd Groff, Dick Groff, Dottie Hemmelgarn, Joe Groff and Florine Schmitz; grandson, Clint Payne; and her parents.



Virginia is survived by her daughters, Mary (Mark) Gapinski, Sue (Mike) Gapinski, Rita (Bob) Payne and Diane (Kelly) May; sons, Bill (Sherri) May and Jim May; sisters, Marcy Hare and Helen Russ; grandsons, Ben (Adrianna), Andy and Clay; granddaughters, Sheri (Adam) and Allison (Charlie); great-grandchildren, Christian, Brianna, Alexandria, Dariusz, Eliasz, Ryan, Taylor, Maya; and by numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends Sunday, September 17, from 3:00PM to 5:00PM and Monday, September 18, from 9:00AM to 10:00AM at Newcomer Funeral Home Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd. Centerville, OH 45459). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, September 18, at 10:30AM at St. Henry's Catholic Parish (6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton.



