MAY, Sena Faye



Sena Faye May, 75, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on May 22, 2021, in Hospice of Dayton. She was born December 9, 1945, in Springfield, the daughter of Elmer Howard and Ruth Jane (Cultice) Weeks. Sena attended the Home Road Church of the Nazarene.



She enjoyed cooking and Facebooking but her true joy was spending time with her beloved great-grandchildren. She also loved being a "snowbird' in Florida for over 15 years. Mrs. May had been employed at the Clark County Treasurer's Office. Survivors include her



loving husband of over 57 years, Rick E. May; one son, Todd (Carrie) May; six grandchildren, Austin May, Lexi (Jacob) Welsh, Allison (Adam) Scott, Logan Algren, McKenzie Algren and Alivia Algren; four great-grandchildren, Owen Scott, Berkley May, Millie Scott and Pennington Welsh; siblings, Maxine Jewell, Barbara (Ted) DeHaven and Roger (Margaret) Weeks; many nieces, nephews and good friends. She was



preceded in death by a daughter, Shelley Algren; siblings, Iva



Lou Blauvelt, Wendell, Ralph, and Richard Leon "Dick" Weeks and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM, Thursday, in Glen Haven Chapel with Pastor Keith Sarver



officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the chapel. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

