MAY, Flora Jean "Jeanie"



Age 89 of Kettering, passed peacefully at Bethany Village with her family by her side on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert E. "Bobby" May in 1987, her parents: Victor L. and Cleo (Harting) Van Scoyk, brother-in-law Victor May, and sisters-in-law Martha McDermott and Shirley Bourelle. She is survived by their children: Sue (Alan) Eakle, Chris May, Pat (Shelly) May, beloved nieces Debbie (Dave) Wright, Sheila (Dave) Krasofsky, and Marianne Banford. Throughout her life, Jeanie loved spending time with her family and her dachshunds. She enjoyed bowling, sewing, doing arts and crafts with her kids, and watching all of them participate in sports. She also loved going to the beach, shopping, and dining out. Some of her favorites included the Oakwood Club, Marion's Pizza and of course her Bloody Mary's. The family will receive friends from 10 am-12 noon, Monday, August 2, 2021, at the Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering. A funeral service to follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Jeanie will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. The family would like to thank the Woodview staff at Bethany Village for the extra care given to Jeanie over the last 8 years, especially Teresa, Jeri, Tari, Misty, Kira, Georgette, Elizabeth and Richawna. You are all truly angels and we are forever grateful. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.

