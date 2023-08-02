Maxel, Todd S.



Todd S. Maxel, age 53, of Eaton, passed away on Sunday July 30, 2023 at his residence. He was born December 22, 1969 in Dayton, OH. Todd loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He has been a mechanic all of his life and worked at Stateline Truck Stop, Firestone in Richmond, Expert Tire at various locations, Michels Tire in Richmond, Hamilton Ford, Grismer Tire, Rodney Cobb Chevrolet, EMT Inc., and currently worked at MedPro in Eaton as the Head Mechanic. He was preceded in death by his father James A. Maxel; paternal grandparents Ervin C. and Norma J. Maxel; maternal grandparents Franklin A. and Lillian E. Yost; uncles Franklin A. Yost, Jr., Todd O. Yost and Russell Robert; and aunt Diane K. Maxel. He is survived by his faithful dog Elijah; mother and stepfather Dianna and Robert Thomas; stepfather Richard (Lillian) Holsapple; brothers Troy (Jessica) Maxel, Don (Aimee) Thomas, Brian (Angie) Thomas, Bobby Thomas; sisters Gina Yost, Sheri (Rodney) Reynolds, DeLena Reed; special friend Vicki Hart; special aunt Melanie Robert; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and MedPro family. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Covenant of Peace Church, 4745 U.S Route 127, Eaton, OH. Inurnment will follow at Monroe Cemetery in Eldorado, OH. Memorial contributions may be sent to The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Education Foundation (Automotive Services), 6800 Hoke Road, Englewood, OH 45315. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



