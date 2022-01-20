MAURO, Frank Vincent



Age 82 of Union, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022. He retired from General Motors with over 32 years of service. Frank was a member of the Church of the Transfiguration Catholic Church in West Milton. He enjoyed working out at the YMCA and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. Frank will always be remembered for his quick witted humor. He is survived by his wife of 43 years: Wanda (Good) Mauro, children: Frankie (Kim) Mauro, Wendy (Brian) Suggs, Bret Eby, Cathy Mauro, granddaughter: Taylor (Josh) Dougherty, great-grandson: Luca, brother: Albert Mauro, sister-in-law: Carol Mauro, other sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Frank V. and Teresa (Soda) Mauro, sister: Aggie Galli, brothers: Sam and Pete Mauro and grandson: Cody Suggs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022 at the Church of the Transfiguration Catholic Church (972 S. Miami St., West Milton) with Father Eric Bowman as celebrant. Inurnment will be at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Shriner's Children's Hospital or to the Wounded Warrior



