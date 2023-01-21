MAURER-BROWN,



Debra E.



59, of Enon passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 18, 2023, in Springfield. She was born December 29, 1963, in Annapolis, Maryland, to the late Robert "Bob" and Doris (Baker) Bacon.



Debra was a graduate of Greenon High School and Wright State University with a degree in Education. She was employed as both an English and history teacher for over 20 years. She also enjoyed antiquing and looked forward every year to attending the 127 Yard Sale, commonly referred to as "The World's Longest Yard Sale." She was a life-long member of the Enon Knob Prairie United Church of Christ and volunteered as the church secretary and director of multiple committees. Debra is survived by her husband, Doug Brown, whom she married 29 years ago, a daughter and son-in-law, Andrea and Michael Maxson of Springfield, a grandson, Owen Maxson and numerous other family, church family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Debra's memory can be made to Knob Prairie UCC, PO Box 101, Enon, OH 45323. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is assisting Debra's family with her final wishes. www.adkinsfunerals.com.

