Mauk, Robert

Mauk, Jr., Robert J.



A son's first hero, a daughter's first love. Our father, Robert J. Mauk, Jr, passed away gracefully on July 4, 2023. Bob was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 23, 1945. He was the son of Robert J. and Emily (Tank) Mauk and preceded in death by his parents and only sibling, Leander Timothy Mauk. He attended Xavier College, where he received a degree in Psychology. From there, he graduated from the State Patrol Academy and became an Ohio State Patrolman. He continued to work in law enforcement until he decided to move back to Springfield to spend time with his family, friends, and especially his grandchildren. At that time, he was a part of the security department for Teikuro Corp in Springfield, Ohio. Bob is survived by his children, Allyson (John) Remmetter and Robert (Dawn) Mauk. His Grandchildren, Shelby (JR) Ropp, Jordan (Ashley) Remmetter, RJ (Grace) Ebner, Wesley (Jade Powers) Mauk and Alexis (Shawn Poe) Remmetter. Great-Grandchildren, Daxton, Deiken, Jackson and a baby girl due October 2023. His Grands were the light of his life. He was a definite homebody, but loved listening to music and making playlists for everyone. He had a large range of musical tastes and loved to listen to many genres. There will be a celebration of life in the weeks to follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.jkzfh.com