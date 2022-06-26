MAUCK, Walter

MAUCK, Jr., DDS,



Walter Anthony



Age 67, of Springboro, OH, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022. "Junior" was born to



Walter A. Mauck, Sr. and



Aurelia (Frey) Mauck on



September 21, 1954, in McLeansboro, IL. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry from Southern Illinois



University and then graduated from Loyola University School of Dentistry where he received his DDS. He married Susan Marie Striebel of Dayton, OH, on September, 26 1980, at St.



Albert the Great Catholic Church. They were joyously married for over 42 wonderful years and had two children, Matthew and Amy. Junior was a Dentist for 38 years and practiced in McLeansboro, IL, and Dayton, OH. He was honored to once serve as the President of the Wabash River Dental Society and enjoyed the fellowship of his colleagues throughout his



career. He was an avid golfer and his favorite pastime was playing golf with his dear friends he made during dental school. Junior was a marathon runner, having completed thirteen full marathons and countless half marathons. He served others through the Catholic Society Service of Dayton, was a lector, taught religion classes, and was a devoted member of the Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents. Junior is survived by his wife, Susan Marie Mauck (Striebel); his son, Dr. Matthew Mauck and his wife Krista; his daughter, Amy Mauck-Phillips and her husband Jon; four grandchildren, Jack and Hank Mauck and Aurelia and Daphne Phillips; two brothers, Carl Frey Mauck and wife Vicki, and the Rev. George Mauck; and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 6-8pm on Friday, July 8 at Routsong Funeral Home Kettering, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30am on Saturday, July 9 at St. Charles Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. A special thank you to Dr. Marinella, Dr. Rasp, Dr. Weise and the Cancer Team at Miami Valley South Hospital for all the care and support they gave to Junior and his family. In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research



Hospital Foundation, https://www.stjude.org/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com