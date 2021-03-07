MATUSOFF, Roger A.



Age 79, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly a resident of Dayton, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Flossie "Flo", and brother, Gary. Roger is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Ira Coron of Malibu, CA, nieces, nephews, many cousins and his friend and caregiver Rosa A. Valdes.



Roger grew up in Dayton and was a member of the Fairview High School football and basketball teams, and then studied at Wake Forest University. He was retired from a career in



Real Estate Investments.



Hawaii was one of his favorite destinations, he visited frequently. A favorite memory was a trip with his mother, who loved the beach.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Charities of your choice in Roger's memory.

