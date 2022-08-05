MATTOX, Lora Marie



Lora Marie Mattox, age 52, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022. She was born May 1, 1970, to Charles Gray and Marion Jeanette Bishop Taylor, in Middletown, Ohio. Lora's love of music carried her through many years of a debilitating illness. She is survived by her daughters; Taylor Mattox and Mackenzie (Max) Mattox Pickett, grandson; Colton, mother, Marion Taylor; siblings; Pam (Karl) Knake, Chuck (Brenda) Taylor, Terri Simon, sister-in-law; Shirley Taylor and numerous extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Taylor, Sr., and brother; Kenny Taylor. Visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, 45005, on Sunday, August 7 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Interment at Woodside Cemetery on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions in Lora's honor can be sent to Hospice of Butler/Warren Counties, 5940 Longmeadow Drive, Middletown, 45005. Condolences may be left at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



