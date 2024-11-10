Mattinson, Richard Allen "Dick"



Richard Allen Mattinson aged 91, of Genoa, NV, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2024. He was born on March 7, 1933, to Edwin and Byrd Mattinson and raised in South Charleston, OH.



Dick graduated from Ohio State University and went on to serve in the Army in El Paso, TX where he met the love of his life, Nancy, and subsequently moved to El Paso. He spent most of his career in El Paso as a partner in a local insurance agency. He was passionate about the insurance business, and enjoyed golf, skiing, and camping.



Dick and Nancy retired to Genoa, Nevada in 2001. He is survived by his daughter Leigh Nauman, son Tom Mattinson, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and his brother Bill.



A service to celebrate Dick's life will be held in South Charleston, OH on November 24th, at 1pm.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com