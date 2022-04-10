MATTHEWS, Stella DeVonda "Vonda"



Stella DeVonda "Vonda" Matthews, 66, of Springfield, passed away April 3, 2022 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born December 20, 1955 in Pikeville, Kentucky, the daughter of Ida Bernice



Stevens. Vonda had worked as a cosmetologist and in sales. She was a great salesperson. She loved all animals, and



especially enjoyed working with horses. She was an avid



University of Kentucky fan and enjoyed motorcycles, classic cars, and even some drag-racing in her younger years.



Survivors include her husband of many years, David Allen



Matthews; three children, Jackie Shannon Slone (Amber), Nicholas Lee Matthews, and Brandi LaBrooke Matthews (A.J.); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Lee Tackett, and her mother. Special thanks to friends, Debi Segrest-Adams and Jimmy Williams and to the staffs of Springfield Regional



Hospital and Hospice of Dayton for their wonderful care.



Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with Vern Horne officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

