MATTHEWS, Allen



Born on September 28, 1968, to the late John H. Sr. and Jannie W. Matthews in Gallion, Alabama. God called Allen home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. He touched so many lives and will be forever missed.



Allen leaves to cherish his wonderful memory, his loving wife of 22 years, Yolanda and their children, Alaisha, Skylar, and Allen Jr. (AJ), all of Miamisburg, OH; his son Jonathan Morrisey, Hinesville, GA; seven siblings, John Jr. (Alice) Matthews, Ledyard, CT, Eddie (Johnnie Mae) Matthews, Duluth, GA, Robert (Angela)



Matthews, Raleigh, NC, Ronnie Matthews, Riverdale, AL,



Annie Matthews, Detroit, MI, Jannie Matthews, Tuscaloosa, AL, and Doris Thrasher, Demopolis, AL. Walk Through Viewing 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Friday, April 23, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Services and Interment.



