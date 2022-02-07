MATLOCK, Deborah Alice
Age 67 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. Deborah was born on
December 4, 1954, in Hamilton, the daughter of Mary
(Hotelling) Childers and the late Howard Childers. She married her husband of 33 years, Donald Matlock, in Hamilton on August 6, 1988. Deborah is survived by her husband, Don; mother, Mary; children, Jeremy (Darcy) Frederick and Michael Matlock; grandchildren, Hannah and Nathan Frederick, and Michael Matlock; sister, DiAnn Hampton-Johnson; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; and brothers, James "Jimmy" Childers and Greg Childers. A Visitation will be held from 10am until 12pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.
Funeral Home Information
Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home