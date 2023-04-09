Mathis, Louisa

Mathis (Emmons), Louisa



Louisa Mathis, passed peacefully on April 5, 2023. Born February 14, 1928, Louisa was raised in Maysville, Kentucky, one of ten children. As a young adult she moved to Dayton, Ohio where she met and married her husband, Charles Ross Mathis. The two of them had been married for 70 years. Louisa was preceded in death by her husband, Ross; her parents, Leslie and Bess Emmons; her sisters, Alice Litton, Christina Booton, Winona Reeder, and Maxine Rankin; and her brothers, John Emmons, Noel Emmons, Robert Emmons, and Carey Emmons. She leaves behind her sister, Anita Curtis; her daughter, Connie Capurro (Dale); her sons, Charles Michael Mathis (Karen), and Jeffrey Ross Mathis; her grandchildren, Patrick Capurro (Erin), Philip Capurro (Kathryn), Benjamin Mathis, Caitlin Bell (Calvin), Jessica Seyfried (Aaron), and Zachary Mathis (Tori); her great grandchildren, Grace and Adeline Mathis, Sadie and Sam Bell, Alina and Cael Capurro, and Abigail and Isaiah Seyfried. She also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She dearly loved them all. Louisa dedicated her time to her family. While she would have enjoyed some free time while raising her children, she raised her hand when necessary to help with the Cub Scouts, Brownie Scouts, home room mother responsibilities, sewing school and church choir robes, chaperoning field trips, and helping with small school fund raisers. She was an excellent seamstress. She could take a piece of fabric and design an outfit for each kid. She could just as easily whip up a pair of curtains. She was an excellent cook, cake decorator, and flower arranger. She could fix a meal for neighborhood kids in a matter of minutes. The family home was often a "hang out" for friends. She used "high heat" for most of her cooking, and she was proud to be told she had the cleanest house in the neighborhood. Life slowed down for Louisa after the death of her husband in 2018. Her own health issues interfered with some daily activities, but she never lost the ability to give advice or discuss her family history. She had to give up yard sale visits, although she never lost the belief that each sale might offer "something she needed." As Louisa requested, a private graveside service is planned for the immediate family. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, anyone who knew and loved Louisa, find something they can do for someone else, be it a loved one or stranger. Surprise a person or charity with a kind act. Lives are changed by even the smallest word or deed. In this way, we shall celebrate Louisa's life. For the kindness and love that so many people have shown our mother and our family, recently and through the years, our family shares sincere appreciation. Mom, may you rest in peace. Arrangements entrusted to the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

