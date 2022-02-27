Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

MATHEWS, SHARON

ajc.com

Obituaries
3 hours ago

MATHEWS, Sharon Ann

Sharon Ann Mathews, 79, of Columbus, passed away February 21, 2022, in Grant Hospital. She was born January 9, 1943, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of Milton and Mary Pauline (Haynes) Lough. Mrs. Mathews attended the Catholic Church and was a member of the

NRA. She had been employed as a nurse. Survivors include two children: James Mathews and De'Anna Mathews; two grandchildren: Mary Jo Mathews and William Allen Campbell; one brother, Don Lough; several nieces and nephews including: Roxanna Lough and best friends: Bud and Margo. She was preceded in death by siblings: Robert Lough, Timothy Lough, Mary Louise Cordell and Rosalee Harrah and her

parents. Funeral services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
McDONALD, Sandra
3
CREASE, Pierre
4
Cloud, Melvin
5
FAY, MARIE
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top