MATHEWS, Phyllis A.



Age 96 of Miami Twp., passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at Sycamore Glen Nursing Home. She was born to the late Almon J. and Lula V.



(Garrett) Bennett in Sidney, OH, on February 20, 1925.



Phyllis was a member of Miamisburg Christian Church for over 55 years and enjoyed teaching Sunday School there for 50 of them. She worked at Dayton Press for 10 years.



Phyllis was also a member of Eastern Star, Belmont Chapter #555, American Legion Post #598, and volunteered at the



Dayton VA Center for 30 years. Preceded in death by her



husband, Joseph R. Mathews; son, Ronald G. Mathews sister, Betty Wackler; brothers, Fred and Carl Bennett; niece, Sherri; and nephew, Jeff Wackler. Phyllis is survived by her nephews, Gary, Steve, John and Randy Wacker, and Dan, Dale, and



Leonard Bennett; nieces, Becky, Shirley Lee and Sharla. The family will greet friends on Saturday, November 6 from 10-11 AM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 N. MAIN ST, CENTERVILLE. Funeral service will be held at 11 AM at the



funeral home with Gary Wackler officiating. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Garden, Centerville, OH. In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences and other tributes may be sent to the family at



www.routsong.com