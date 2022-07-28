MATHEWS, Patricia Jayne 18 March 1948 – 22 July 2022



Patricia Jayne Mathews (PJ), 74, died peacefully, in her home, Friday, 22 July 2022, surrounded by family.



PJ was a life-long resident of Montgomery County. She was born March 18th, 1948, in Dayton, to Charles E. Mathews and Jayne E. (nee Whitmer) Mathews. She graduated from Oakwood High School in 1966.



PJ was full of life and all who knew her enjoyed the ride in the passenger seat of her Corvette or the back of a motorcycle. Funny, out-going and smart as a riding crop, she was influential to family and friends throughout her life. She will be dearly missed.



PJ had a passion for all creatures she encountered. She owned and rode horses, Cricket being her favorite horse during her life. PJ told everyone how big Cricket was saying "I needed a step ladder to get on her, but there was no gentler or better companion ever." PJ was also a dog lover. She leaves behind her three beloved Coton de Tulears, Jules, Gabby and Cherie. Extended family will see to their care.



PJ was well known throughout the Miami Valley as a volunteer at the annual Dayton Horse Show. Most notable, she was responsible for selecting, organizing and arranging for the presentation of all the trophies for the many classes of horses shown during the week-long show at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.



Ms. Mathews was preceded in death by her mother and father, sisters Judith Mathews and Susan Kenny. Survivors include a daughter, Michelle Hale, granddaughter Jacquie Shea and grandson Joe Kunk. Siblings Patricia Cardarelli (John) of Cincinnati, OH, Sandra Walther of Mason, OH, Barbara Mathews Parfejewiec of Oakwood, Peggy Alcock (Paul) of Margate, FL., David Mathews (Sue) of Detroit, MI, and Dennis Mathews (Jennifer) of Atlanta, GA, and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends.



A visitation will be held Saturday, 30 July 2022, Noon until 2pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Dayton Humane Society.

