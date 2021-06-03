MATHERLY, Jacqueline

MATHERLY (Crone), Jacqueline Marthe



Age 96, of West Carrollton, passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Brighton Gardens of Washington Township. Jackie was born June 18, 1924, in Cleveland to the late John and Marthe Crone (Ponton). She married William Matherly in 1947 as they fell in love over a love of dancing the jitterbug. Jackie was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill; daughter, Renee Matherly; son, John Matherly; granddaughter, Michelle Spurlock (Matherly) and great-grandson, Zachary Spurlock. She is survived by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Pam and David Stegman of Washington Township; grandson,



David (Mollie) Stegman; granddaughter, Heather (Jason) Meta; she was blessed with several great-grandchildren, Zeth Spurlock, Zane Wright, Erin and Will Stegman and J.D. Meta; daughter-in-law, Deborah Matherly, other relatives and friends.



Jackie moved to Dayton in 1943 and promptly attended Dallas Air College and Aviation School in 1944 to earn her private air pilot license so she could fly like the great Amelia Earhart whom she watched in her youth at Cleveland Air Races. Jackie became an airplane mechanic and worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base from 1944 – 1945. She worked on many famous planes including Memphis Belle.



She became a bookkeeper for the Labor Union Newspaper and was a member of the Delta Xi Sorority at Sinclair



Community College since 1946. Jackie was a faithful member of the VFW belonging to Post 5434 since 1946, served as



President in the 1950's and is a currently a member of VFW Post 9927 in Kettering. Jackie was also a member of P.E.O., Dayton Chapter, for many years as helping the advancement of women was a passion of hers. Jackie died as she lived, on her own terms, in her own time and as feisty as ever.



Funeral service will be held at 11:30 AM, Friday, June 4, 2021, at Woodland Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Ave with Rev Jay McMillen officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the mausoleum from 10:30 AM Friday until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice in Jackie's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker and



Heller Funeral Homes.

