Matheny, Birdie Marie



Birdie Marie Matheny, age 100, of Fairborn passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. She lived an amazing 100 years, in which she touched the lives of so many with her love and kindness. Marie was truly one of God's greatest miracles it is a wonder how He was able to fit such an enormous heart in such a petite person! She was a gift to everyone who came in contact with her, always sharing her gentle spirit and strong faith in God. The world was a better place because Marie walked with us.



Marie was born July 22, 1924 in Dry Fork, West Virginia, the fourth of eight children. She is preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin Eston Cooper and Ethel (Harper) Cooper, brothers, Harding Cooper, Howard Cooper, Eston Junior Cooper and Kenneth Cooper and infant sister, Tiny Beatrice Cooper. She also joyfully joins her husband of over 50 years, Ralph Matheny, her beloved son, David Matheny and devoted niece, Marcia (Cooper) Carter. Marie is survived by sisters, Lois (Cooper) Davis and Marilee (Cooper) Huntley, loving daughter-in-law, Wanda Matheny, as well as many nieces and nephews, and great nieces Nicole (Kevin) Lykens and Shannon (Joel) Hall.



Marie was a long-time member of Rona Community Church where she was loved and supported by friends who became family. They regularly visited her, brought groceries and treats, prayed with her, laughed with her and loved her, and she treasured all of them immensely.



Visitation will be held on November 12, 2024 from 10 until 12PM at Burcham Tobias Funeral Home (119 E. Main Street, Fairborn, OH 45324) with service to begin at 12PM. Burial will be held at Byron Cemetery.



