Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

MASTON, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

MASTON, Jr.,

William Morris

Age 54 of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born

August 4, 1967, to the late

William Morris Maston, Sr. and Winifred Ann Long. He is

survived by: (4) daughters, Nika (Eric) Maston, Nikki (Marcus) Williams, Chantre Maston and Chan-Mekhael Maston; (2) sons, William Grisby and

William J. Maston; many grandchildren; his mother; (6) sisters, Denise Jackson, Lisa (Kim) Colvin, Sheila Maston, Shirley White, Sharon Maston and Rhonesha (Rhayshun) Israel; (2) brothers, Willie J. (Lois) Long, Jr. and Charles (Arleen) Long; other family and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH, with Rev. Charles Haddix Jr.,

Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final Disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Laufersweiler, Joyce
2
FUNK, Matthew
3
BRUBAKER, Carol
4
BRICKLES, Beverly
5
COTTON, Tyrone
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top