MASTON, William

MASTON, Jr.,



William Morris



Age 54 of Dayton, OH, departed this life on Sunday, December 26, 2021. He was born



August 4, 1967, to the late



William Morris Maston, Sr. and Winifred Ann Long. He is



survived by: (4) daughters, Nika (Eric) Maston, Nikki (Marcus) Williams, Chantre Maston and Chan-Mekhael Maston; (2) sons, William Grisby and



William J. Maston; many grandchildren; his mother; (6) sisters, Denise Jackson, Lisa (Kim) Colvin, Sheila Maston, Shirley White, Sharon Maston and Rhonesha (Rhayshun) Israel; (2) brothers, Willie J. (Lois) Long, Jr. and Charles (Arleen) Long; other family and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, OH, with Rev. Charles Haddix Jr.,



Officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final Disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

