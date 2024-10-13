Mastandrea, Rosella Petraglia



age 95, passed away on October 5, 2024. Mass of the Christian Burial for Rosella will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 11:30 at The Church of the Incarnation, Far Hills & William Ln. Centerville, Oh. 45459 with Fr. Joseph officiating. Visitation Hours will be Wednesday October 16th from 5:00-7:00 PM at the ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 81 North Main St. Centerville, OH. 45459. Burial will be October 19, 2024, at 10am at Calvary Cemetery in Pittsburg, Pa. For complete obituary and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



