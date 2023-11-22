mast, David Leon



D. Leon Mast, 91, of Springfield, died Nov. 17, 2023, in his residence.



He was born July 17, 1932, near Atglen, Pa., a son of the late Amos K. and Lena (Stoltzfus) Mast. He married Glenda P. Frey on Oct. 3, 1953, in Pettisville, Ohio, and she survives.



Also surviving are three sons: Conrad (Donna) Mast of Goshen, Ind.; David (Karen) Mast of Akron, Pa.; and Joel (Laura) Mast of Springfield; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers; two sisters; a daughter, Michelle Sterzenbach; and a grandson, P. Daniel Mast.



Leon prioritized his Christian faith throughout his life: feeding, clothing, sheltering and transporting those in need; ministering to the imprisoned; and serving in a variety of congregational leadership roles. He was a member of First Baptist Church.



Leon earned a private pilot's license in the 1970s and gave first time plane rides to many family and friends. He also enjoyed deer hunting, especially annual trips to Illinois with nephews.



He was a church furniture salesman for Sauder Manufacturing Co. and worked for several local automotive dealerships.



Per his wishes, his body was entrusted to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.



A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience.



Memorials can be made to the Mennonite Central Committee https://donate.mcc.org or the Springfield (Ohio) Symphony Orchestra https://springfieldsym.org/make-a-donation/



