Massie, Velta

2 hours ago
94, of Springfield, OH passed away on June 4, 2024. Service will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church 1171 S. Yellow Springs, Street, Springfield, OH. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until the time of service which will be at noon. Arrangement entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel.wwwThechapelofpeace.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

