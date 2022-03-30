MASSIE, Rose

MASSIE (Fauci),



Rose Marie



Rose Marie (Fauci) Massie, 94, of Park Layne, Ohio, passed away March 27, 2022, in her residence. She was born February 6, 1928, in Jamaica, Long



Island, New York, daughter of Grace Fauci. She was an only child. She is survived by her sons Ronald and wife Molly, of Darius, Connecticut; Douglas and wife Carol, of Tucson, AZ; Robert and wife Debbie, of Stafford, VA; Wayne and wife Teri, of Park Layne, OH; and Matthew and partner Tina, of



Eaton, OH, who was Rose's caregiver these past two years. She is a proud and loving grandmother and great-grandmother to 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Her



passion in life has always been her devotion to her husband, her children, her friends, and her faith. She was a staunch community pillar in spearheading, organizing, and participating in charitable church events to help the needy, particularly children. She was preceded in her death by her husband of 66 years, Robert. The family expresses sincere appreciation and support from the Nurses and Care Providers at Bella Care



Hospice of Dayton, OH. The viewing will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, 507 West Jefferson St, New Carlisle on Thursday, March 31 between 11:00AM – 1:00PM, with the burial in Myers Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to Misericordia Foundling Home at nyfoundling.org. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.



