Robert L. Massie, 80, of Springfield, passed away February 18, 2021, at Villa Springfield. He was born February 11, 1941, in Springfield, son of the late Glenn and Wanda (Rubinoff) Massie. Robert was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and he had worked at Denny's Restaurant for over 20 years. Survivors

include his loving wife of nearly 38 years, Mary (Fannin) Massie, and his sister, Irene (Jim) Downing of Springfield. Private burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery in West Liberty. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

