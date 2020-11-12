MASSIE, Richard "Dick"



Age 82 of Dayton passed away on November 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herschel & Margaret Massie. Dick is survived by his sister, Virginia Duncan; niece, LeeAnn Kneubuehl; nephew, Brian (Ramona) Duncan; great-nephew and nieces, Clint Duncan (Bekah Lucas), Allison (Tyler) Gill, Crystal (Jamie) Wise as well as great-great-niece and nephew. Dick was well known in the Dayton area for extensive tool & dye making and almost 70 years of racing. He was a member of numerous racing organizations, a member of Masonic Lodge 729 and a Stivers High School Alumni, class of 1956. He was a proud member of Road Knights of Dayton where he served as president and on the board of directors. A visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 9:30am until 10:30am at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME - BELMONT with a funeral service following at 10:30am. Dick's final resting place will be in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers,



contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton.



