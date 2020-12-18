X

MASSIE, John

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

MASSIE, John D.

John D. Massie, 66, of Springfield, died unexpectedly on December 10, 2020. He was born December 20, 1953, to William and Joan (Bennett). He leaves behind three children, Tina of Springfield, Katie, and John Jr. of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Aimee and Dustin of Springfield and Malcolm of New Jersey; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Vicki, Helen, Sue, and Tonya, all of Ohio; and brother, Bill of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Suzanne; and a grandson, Jesse. John served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1975 and was honorably discharged. Services, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 pm Monday at Dayton National Cemetery with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Inurnment will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES - KENNEY - ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.