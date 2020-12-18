MASSIE, John D.



John D. Massie, 66, of Springfield, died unexpectedly on December 10, 2020. He was born December 20, 1953, to William and Joan (Bennett). He leaves behind three children, Tina of Springfield, Katie, and John Jr. of New Jersey; three grandchildren, Aimee and Dustin of Springfield and Malcolm of New Jersey; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Vicki, Helen, Sue, and Tonya, all of Ohio; and brother, Bill of North Carolina; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Suzanne; and a grandson, Jesse. John served in the U.S. Army from 1970-1975 and was honorably discharged. Services, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 pm Monday at Dayton National Cemetery with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Inurnment will follow. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES - KENNEY - ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

