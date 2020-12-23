MASSEY, DORIS



MASSEY (Hampton), Doris





Doris Hampton Massey, 88, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at the Atrium Medical Center.After living on Ristaneo Drive for 55 years, Doris recently became a resident of Bickford of Middletown. A graveside service will be 11:30 am, Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Grace Memorial Gardens. The family requests all attendees wear a mask. Arrangements are with the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home of Middletown.Doris Hampton Massey was born May 19, 1932, in Charlotte, NC, the daughter of Frank Staley and Mary Ellen (Shue)Edwards. Over the years, she worked for the Church of theAscension and Sorg Paper Company in Middletown. Her love of flowers and the Armbruster family led her to helping out at Armbruster Florist, especially for their annual geranium sale. She was an active member of Beta Kappa Beta Sigma PhiSorority, and always loved volunteering for the Middletown Charity Ball. She was previously a member of the American Business Women's Association and served on the board of the Sorg Bay West Credit Union. Doris was a long standing member of Grace Baptist Church. She loved spending time in her yard, swinging on her back porch, chatting with her neighbors, and spending time near the ocean. Most of all, she loved the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. Doris is preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Arnold Hampton; her second husband, JamesMassey; her parents: Frank Staley Edwards andMary Ellen (Shue) Edwards; her brothers: James Edwards and Jerry (Cheryl) Edwards; step-son: James Massey. Survivorsinclude her daughters with Arnold: Beverly (Randy) Davidson, Jennifer Hollonand Elizabeth McCrabb; her step-daughter, Dee Crawford. Seven grandchildren: Julie Barnett, Matt (Lauren) Davidson, Brian Spence, Ashley Davidson, Ryan Robinson, Megan (Roel) Cuaresma, Lindsay (Zak) Taylor; Nine great-grandchildren: Bradley, Cody and Jordan Barnett, Cooper, Marin and Maddox Davidson, Quinn and Olivia Cuaresma and Clark Taylor; sister-in-law Cheryl Edwards and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Doris' name to the Alzheimer's Association or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).