MASSEY, Cynthia



Age 68 of Fairfield, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. She was born on August 11, 1953, in Evansville, IN, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Jane (nee



Williams) Gibson. On March 2, 1984, she married Jeff Massey. Cindy graduated from Cincinnati Bible College with a music degree. She went on to work as a banker for PNC Bank for nearly 20 years. After banking she found a passion for real estate and became a licensed agent for the next 20 years. Cindy loved boating with her family and loved her dogs. She was a great wife and mother who loved to cook and decorating the house. Cindy will be dearly missed by her family and dear friends. She is survived by her loving husband of over 38 years Jeff Massey; one son Kyle (Dan Murphy) Massey; two brothers Larry Gibson and Dennis (Wanda) Gibson. She also leaves behind many other family and close friends. Visitation will be on Monday, June 27, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM until the time of the



funeral at 7:00PM with Pastor Dennis Gibson officiating.



