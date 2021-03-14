X

MASON, Walter

MASON,

Walter R. "Sonny"

Age 69, of Middletown, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. He married the love of his life on February 11, 1972. Sonny was very athletic and enjoyed running before his decline in health. He loved the Lord, his family, his dog, Lucy, the Reds and music of every kind, especially Pink Floyd! Walter is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathy Mason;

son, Denny Mason, Heather Mason; daughter, Lisa Laws; sisters, Cindy (Keith) Wise and Betty (Jim) Cooper; brother, Marty (Jeanette) Mason; his loving pup, Lucy; grandchildren, Jon (Kayla), Nate, Katie (Josh), Kya, Makena, Brooklyne (Trevor), Madelyne (Antonio), Logan and Pritchard; and

great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Bryson, Greyson, Waylon, Tatum, Brantley, Christopher, Jocelyn, Victoria, Amyah and Alex. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mabel Mason. Funeral Service will be Monday, March 15, 2021, at 7:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown, with Minister Keith Wise officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

